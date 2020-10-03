Independent Bank Group Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

IBTX opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.