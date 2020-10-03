Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

IBTX opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 306,037 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.