Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.78. 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000.

