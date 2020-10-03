Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $74.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $91.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $325.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $352.89 million, with estimates ranging from $344.26 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Inogen stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

