Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO Sells $372,120.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO James Anthony Forbes sold 6,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $372,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 167,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,454,000.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

