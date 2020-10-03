Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO Sells $320,700.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $384,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $25.62 on Friday. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

