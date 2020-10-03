Insider Selling: Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Insider Sells A$201,000.00 in Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Lev Mizikovsky sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.14), for a total transaction of A$201,000.00 ($143,571.43).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 5,704 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,112.00 ($12,222.86).

On Friday, September 4th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 5,642 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,926.00 ($12,090.00).

On Monday, August 31st, Lev Mizikovsky 572,652 shares of Tamawood stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.53.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

