Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $2,826,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $2,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,346.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Amit Sinha sold 11,395 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $1,524,423.10.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,144,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 25.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

