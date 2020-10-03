Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 6,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire International ESG ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

