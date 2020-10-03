Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,779.23

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,779.23 and traded as high as $4,082.00. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $3,980.00, with a volume of 474,341 shares traded.

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,913.08 ($51.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of -55.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,779.23.

Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

