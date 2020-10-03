Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market cap of $529.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

