Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $60.31 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

