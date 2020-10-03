Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $84.54.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

