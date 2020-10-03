Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 87,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.