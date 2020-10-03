iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.23

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.23 and traded as high as $30.04. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 16,181 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.26% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

