iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.17. 811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 50.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

