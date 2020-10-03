iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.61. 2,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 45.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

