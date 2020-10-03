iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $406,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

