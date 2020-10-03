James C. O’donnell Sells 1,067 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTN stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.43. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

