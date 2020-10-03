Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $420,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jane Huang sold 3,128 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total transaction of $729,042.96.

On Friday, August 28th, Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total transaction of $726,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $629,790.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jane Huang sold 3,921 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $784,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $283.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.20. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Beigene by 528.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.03.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

