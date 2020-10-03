Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARMK. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aramark by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Aramark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

