Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Caesars Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CZR. Roth Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after buying an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after buying an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after buying an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,888,000 after buying an additional 1,387,480 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

