Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $192.84 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $211.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.40.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.