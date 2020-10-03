Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

