JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $10.45. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 1,389,387 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,646,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.6% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.