JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEI. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.18 ($114.33).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

BEI opened at €97.16 ($114.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.82. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 1 year high of €109.20 ($128.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.