JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $872.64

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $872.64 and traded as low as $852.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust shares last traded at $898.00, with a volume of 54,729 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 901.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 872.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

