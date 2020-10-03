Jupiter Wellness (stock) Plans $8 Million IPO for October 7th (JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness (stock) (JUPW) is planning to raise $8 million in an IPO on Wednesday, October 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,000,000 shares at a price of $7.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Jupiter Wellness (stock) generated $200,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $500,000. The company has a market-cap of $59.2 million.

WestPark Capital and KINGSWOOD CAPITAL MARKETS (Division of Benchmark Investments) acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Dawson James Securities was co-manager.

Jupiter Wellness (stock) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a cutting-edge wellness hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, consumer product development company. We are in the early stage of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a diverse line of consumer products infused with CBD. We have a proprietary, trademarked line of products: CaniSun, CaniSkin and CaniDermRX. Under the CaniSun brand, we are marketing three proprietary CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors, or SPFs. Under the CaniDermRX brand, we are exploring a formulation of CBD with over-the-counter, or OTC, consumer products that have potentially therapeutic and medical applications. “.

Jupiter Wellness (stock) was founded in 2018 and has 5 employees. The company is located at 725 N. Hwy A1A, Suite C-106, Jupiter, FL 33477, US and can be reached via phone at (561) 244-7100 or on the web at http://www.jupiterwellnessinc.com.

