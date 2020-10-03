Karen Kaucic Sells 20,574 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $715,975.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $292,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.37. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.