Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Kerr Mines shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 105,055 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Kerr Mines Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

