KeyCorp Weighs in on Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

