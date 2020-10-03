Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KE. ValuEngine lowered Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

KE stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.18. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.16 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

