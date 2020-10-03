Kintara Therapeutics’ (KTRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s previous close.

KTRA stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. Its product candidate is VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

