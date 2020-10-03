Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €4.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €4.00 ($4.71) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.70 ($6.71).

Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €5.41 ($6.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of €6.59 ($7.75).

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

