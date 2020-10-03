Knowles (NYSE:KN) versus Hollund Industrial Marine (NYSE:HIMR) Critical Comparison

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A Knowles 2.20% 4.46% 3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Knowles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Knowles $854.80 million 1.62 $49.10 million $0.86 17.52

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hollund Industrial Marine and Knowles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Knowles 0 1 4 0 2.80

Knowles has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. Given Knowles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Knowles beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. It also provides analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems, microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors, and balanced armature speakers, as well as transducer products used primarily in hearing health and headset applications. The PD segment designs and delivers engineered capacitors and radio frequency devices for applications, such as power supplies, radar, medical implants, and satellites for the industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, telecommunications, and automotive markets. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, defense, and aerospace markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

