KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1,059.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 145,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the first quarter worth $122,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $173.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

