Lamb Weston Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of LW opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 145.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

