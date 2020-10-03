Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LXS. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.13 ($64.85).

ETR LXS opened at €47.86 ($56.31) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.57. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

