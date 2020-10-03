Legend Biotech (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Shares Down 0.4%

Legend Biotech Corporation (OTCMKTS:MCACU)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 21,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 31,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41.

About Legend Biotech (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

