Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Sells $141,909.18 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,115.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07.

On Thursday, July 16th, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00.

LEN stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lennar by 103,874.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,853,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

