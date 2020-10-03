Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 35.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

