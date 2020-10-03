Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.40 and traded as low as $21.40. Liberty Global shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 262 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

