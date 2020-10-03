Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,932.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of ($0.27) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.