Lisa Greenbaum Sells 869 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $23,263.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,347.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 9,005 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $242,684.75.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $319,216.86.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 45.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

