Lisa Greenbaum Sells 9,005 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 9,005 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $242,684.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $23,263.13.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

