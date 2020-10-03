LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Sells $459,000.00 in Stock

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LRAD alerts:

On Tuesday, August 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of LRAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of LRAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $155,882.48.

Shares of GNSS opened at $5.98 on Friday. LRAD Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.28 million, a P/E ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 0.62.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LRAD Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of LRAD in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

LRAD Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.