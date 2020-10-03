Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.80

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.80 and traded as low as $9.25. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 5,437 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

