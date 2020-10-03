Mark Adams Sells 5,237 Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,035,252 shares in the company, valued at $79,068,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $138,111.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $144,282.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,152.54.

XPEL stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

