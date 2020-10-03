McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.46. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 12,650 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.91.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James William Rakievich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$31,800.00.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

