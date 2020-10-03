MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,163 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of MEDNAX worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 259,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,299,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD opened at $16.65 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.